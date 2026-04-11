Significant interest: Could two top talents be set to leave FC Bayern Munich this summer?

According to the report, the clubs in question are Real Betis, Parma Calcio and US Sassuolo.

According to the report, left-back Yanda is expected to gain match practice, so a loan move is the most likely option for Munich. However, a sale remains possible if Bayern secures a buy-back clause.

The Hamburg-born defender joined Bayern’s youth setup in 2025 from FC St. Pauli and has drawn comparisons with Alphonso Davies thanks to his style of play on the left flank.