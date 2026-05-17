'Should have won a Ballon d'Or!' - Antoine Griezmann bags 100th Atletico Madrid assist in final home game before MLS transfer as Jan Oblak leads tributes

Making his monumental 500th appearance for the club, the 35-year-old provided the decisive pass for Ademola Lookman in the 21st minute to secure a 1-0 victory over Girona in Atletico's penultimate La Liga game of the campaign. This delicately weighted ball marked his 100th assist in the famous red and white shirt, complementing his staggering 212 goals. Although teammates Thiago Almada and Marc Pubill desperately tried to set him up for a farewell goal late in the match, the fairy-tale strike remained elusive for the legendary forward, but he still received a memorable send-off at the Metropolitano, with a special post-match ceremony arranged for the World Cup winner.







