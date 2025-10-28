'She's a goal threat' - Still just 20 after turning professional at 13, Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie adds danger to Emma Hayes' USWNT attack

In front of the USWNT’s second-largest crowd at the home of the UConn Huskies, Moultrie rotated into a notably young starting XI - with an average age of 20.7 and three teenagers on the field. And it took just 44 seconds for Moultrie to score the first of her two goals.

The early goal was reminiscent of Thursday’s loss, when Rose Lavelle scored just 33 seconds into a match that ended 2-1 in Portugal’s favor. The parallels pulsed for a moment, as Jessica Silva drew level for Portugal in the fifth minute on Sunday.

But Moultrie struck again just five minutes later, capping her brace within 10 minutes of her 10th cap for the USWNT.

“Starting fast, I think, is the thing the U.S. women's national team is kind of known for, right?” Moultrie said. “And we want to keep that going. But then… how do we maintain our momentum after that? Obviously, conceding is not what we want, but I think where we kind of improved from the last game was then we came back again and we got another one.

“And then we put ourselves in the driver's seat for the rest of the game, and found our control.”

It was Moultrie's second international brace. The then 18-year-old scored two of the USWNT's five goals in a 5-0 win over the Dominican Republic on Feb. 20, 2024. Just three weeks ago, Moultrie scored her first NWSL brace, securing a 2-1 win for the Portland Thorns over Bay FC.