Sevilla issue brutal statement on Hannibal Mejbri as Man Utd loanee makes worrying start to life with La Liga club

Jack McRae
Hannibal Mejbri Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Hannibal MejbriSevillaLaLigaTransfersManchester UnitedPremier League

Sevilla's boss, Quique Sanchez Flores, has issued an update on Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejri's start to life on loan at the Spanish club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mejri not included in squad
  • Sanchez Flores issues statement on youngster
  • Sevilla struggling in La Liga

Editors' Picks