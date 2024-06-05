Harry Maguire, James Maddison and the seven players Gareth Southgate should drop from England's preliminary Euro 2024 squad

It's decision time for the Three Lions manager as he needs to cut his 33-man squad down to 26 players. But who should be culled?

Gareth Southgate pulled no punches when he named his preliminary England squad to prepare for the European Championship, dispensing with long-serving stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford to usher in a changing of the guard.

The manager has had more than a week to assess his squad and named an experimental line-up for the friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina to see as many players as possible. Over the next couple of days, he now has to make his mind up and cut his 33-man squad down to 26.

Southgate will name the final squad he takes to Germany on Saturday, June 8, the day after England's final warm-up game before the tournament against Iceland. And GOAL has gone through the squad with a fine-tooth comb, picking the seven players who should be kindly told to check out of St George's Park and make alternative plans for the summer...