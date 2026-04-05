Serious allegations that Senegal avoided a doping test ahead of their match against Morocco

Moroccan journalist Youssef El-Tamsamani has dropped a bombshell regarding the Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal.

The Senegalese team won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final with a single goal after extra time, but the African Union decided to strip the title from the Lions of Teranga and award it to Morocco.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, El Tamsamani said, “The Senegalese players evaded doping tests after the Africa Cup of Nations final.”

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