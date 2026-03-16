Serie C, official: Liverani sacked by Ternana, Catania sack Toscano

Fabio Liverani is no longer Ternana’s manager. The Umbrian club sacked the manager following a 1-0 defeat away to Vis Pesaro, with Di Paola scoring in the 4th minute and Dubickas being sent off in the 29th minute, leaving the team down to 10 men. The side is now under the interim management of Pasquale Fazio, the Under-17s manager.

Ternana are tenth in the table in the play-off zone with 42 points from 30 league games, level with Gubbio and Vis Pesaro.

In the next round of Group B on Friday evening, Ternana play at home against Sambenedettese.