Serie A club forced to take security measures after players are threatened by their own fans as latest defeat leaves them rooted to bottom of league table
Fiorentina pump up security after threats from fans
Fiorentina’s 3-1 defeat to Sassuolo has sparked one of the darkest moments of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign, with the Viola bottom of the table after 14 winless matches and tensions boiling over among frustrated supporters. In the hours following the result at Reggio Emilia, several players and staff members reported receiving threats, which escalated concerns within the club and forced officials to take immediate action. With the squad enduring their worst start to a league season in history, the growing anger from certain fans has crossed into alarming territory, prompting Fiorentina to intervene quickly.
The club has responded by stepping up security protocols and contacting local authorities to guarantee the protection of players and their families. The Viola also reached out directly to all individuals impacted, ensuring they received immediate support while investigations began into the threats made. The incident reflects the intense pressure surrounding the team amid a spiralling on-field crisis that has now evolved into a broader institutional emergency.
Fiorentina release crucial statement condemning fan behaviour
In an official communication, the club stated: "ACF Fiorentina expresses its full solidarity and solidarity with the players and their families following the unacceptable and shameful threats received in the hours following the defeat in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo.
"This type of behaviour has no place in football, nor in any part of our society.
"The Club immediately contacted its members and the relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the players, staff members, their loved ones, and the families affected.
"ACF Fiorentina, while thanking the many supporters who have already expressed their affection and support following these unfortunate events, reiterates that there will never be room for intimidation, hatred, or violence.
"Our commitment to protecting our players and their families remains absolute."
Fiorentina winless in Serie A after 14 games
This crisis comes during a historically disastrous season for Fiorentina, who sit bottom of Serie A with just six points from 14 matches and remain the only winless side in the league. The collapse has been sudden and dramatic, especially following a sixth-place finish the previous year and expectations of a competitive return to European football. Manager Stefano Pioli was dismissed in early November after four draws and six defeats, but his successor, Paolo Vanoli, has also struggled to ignite any meaningful turnaround.
The turmoil extends beyond the pitch as sporting director Daniele Prade resigned shortly after Pioli’s dismissal, leaving a leadership vacuum at a time when the club desperately needs stability. Summer signings such as Edin Dzeko and Roberto Piccoli have failed to make an impact, while Vanoli has criticised his squad’s mentality, claiming they “don’t work for each other” during the recent run of defeats. The lack of cohesion, confidence, and direction has created a volatile environment now spilling into dangerous territory.
Fiorentina shift focus towards Conference League clash
Fiorentina now face the complex task of protecting their players while attempting to salvage a season that is rapidly slipping towards disaster. Enhanced security measures will remain in place as authorities investigate the threats, and the club plans to support affected individuals while reinforcing its zero-tolerance stance on violence.
The immediate focus shifts to Thursday’s Conference League fixture against Dynamo Kyiv, where a positive result could help ease tension. Attention will then turn to Sunday’s crucial Serie A clash against Hellas Verona, a match that could define Fiorentina’s trajectory heading into the new year.
