'Nine American owners & one Canadian' - Serie A outlines 'first in Europe' aim of staging matches in USA as record-breaking surge in TV viewing figures is revealed
Serie A could become the first top-five European league to stage matches in the USA as it looks to capitalize on growing interest in Italian soccer.
- Serie A games in USA could become a reality
- League's president confirms they're 'working on a project'
- Dramatic surge in Serie A viewing figures in America