Serhou Guirassy 'absolutely' wants to leave Borussia Dortmund amid Barcelona interest, says club legend
Dortmund bracing for Guirassy's likely departure
Guirassy’s future at Dortmund is becoming increasingly uncertain as multiple reports in Germany suggest the striker is preparing for a move at the end of the season. After exploding onto the scene at Stuttgart and continuing his form at Dortmund, the 29-year-old has become one of Europe’s most efficient goalscorers and one of its most in-demand forwards.
A key reason for the looming exit is his contract structure. Guirassy’s deal, which runs until 2028, contains a release clause that decreases every year. Last summer’s €75 million trigger went unused, and a reduced clause will activate next summer, making him a cut-price opportunity for elite clubs. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool can all activate the clause, putting BVB under growing pressure.
While Guirassy has dismissed the idea of leaving in January, Bild report that the club privately expect him to seek a new challenge. His brother, also his agent has begun sounding out Saudi Arabian clubs in case the striker opts for a final major payday, though the clause reportedly does not apply to Gulf clubs.
Kahn makes clear Guirassy’s intentions
Speaking to Sky Sport about the striker’s situation, Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn did not hold back. “There’s absolutely no question that he wants to leave the club as things stand. And that’s why I wouldn’t concern myself with it any further. There’s no reason for him to transfer now.”
His words reflected a sentiment increasingly shared across Germany: Guirassy is preparing for his next step, and Dortmund will struggle to keep him once the summer window opens.
Barcelona watching as Guirassy’s value drops
Interest in the Dortmund striker is no surprise. His output since signing for Dortmund in 2024 has been extraordinary. Across Europe’s top five leagues, only Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski have scored more goals than him in all competitions. This ability to score at elite levels, paired with a descending release clause has made him one of the continent’s most attractive market opportunities. Barcelona, searching for a successor to Lewandowski and facing financial constraints, see the Guinean as a rare combination of affordability, experience and proven efficiency.
Even during what has been described as a “slight dip” this season, he has delivered nine goals and four assists across 17 games, plus a brace in the 4-0 win over Villarreal. Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has staunchly defended him during quieter periods.
“For me, Serhou is very, very important. He remains our insurance policy because he is a key part of this team,” Kovac said. “They are clearly trying to take our top striker out of the game. That’s why it’s not so easy for him. But I know that in the coming weeks, he will again give us what we need: his goals.”
Dortmund preparing for life after Guirassy
Die Borussen are already exploring replacements in anticipation of a summer exit. Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani is one of the profiles on their list, with a release clause becoming active next year and the 23-year-old pushing for a move away from Sinsheim. As for Guirassy, two paths are emerging. One is a move to a major European club, where he would immediately compete at Champions League level. The other is a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia, with his brother testing interest across the Gulf region.
Barca’s monitoring of his situation adds another layer, especially with the Catalan club planning for a future beyond Lewandowski. Guirassy’s affordability and scoring consistency make him an option they cannot ignore. His intentions are increasingly clear, and as Kahn suggested, the question now is not if Guirassy leaves Dortmund, but where he ends up.
