Serhou Guirassy 'absolutely' wants to leave Borussia Dortmund amid Barcelona interest, says club legend

Guirassy’s future at Dortmund is becoming increasingly uncertain as multiple reports in Germany suggest the striker is preparing for a move at the end of the season. After exploding onto the scene at Stuttgart and continuing his form at Dortmund, the 29-year-old has become one of Europe’s most efficient goalscorers and one of its most in-demand forwards.

A key reason for the looming exit is his contract structure. Guirassy’s deal, which runs until 2028, contains a release clause that decreases every year. Last summer’s €75 million trigger went unused, and a reduced clause will activate next summer, making him a cut-price opportunity for elite clubs. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool can all activate the clause, putting BVB under growing pressure.

While Guirassy has dismissed the idea of leaving in January, Bild report that the club privately expect him to seek a new challenge. His brother, also his agent has begun sounding out Saudi Arabian clubs in case the striker opts for a final major payday, though the clause reportedly does not apply to Gulf clubs.