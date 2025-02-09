'I have already given in twice!' - Sergio Ramos' wife Pilar Rubio refuses to join Real Madrid icon in Mexico following his shock transfer to Liga MX side Monterrey
Sergio Ramos' wife Pilar Rubio is reportedly refusing to join the Real Madrid icon in Mexico following his shock transfer to Liga MX side Monterrey.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ramos embarks on Mexican journey by himself
- Wife prioritising her TV career in Spain
- Recent moves left her fed up with the process