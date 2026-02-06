Sergio Ramos ‘offers himself’ to Marseille as legendary Spanish defender searches for new club after leaving Liga MX side Monterrey

Ramos left Monterrey in December after confirming that his final game had come in their play-off semi-final defeat to Toluca.

"I made it very clear last week. Obviously, yes - this is my last game," Ramos said following the loss.

Reflecting on the semi-final defeat, the experienced defender stated that "losing a semi-final always hurts, especially when you fall just short of a final".

"There’s a lot to assess. We practically gave away the first half. We lacked intensity, rhythm, personality, and control of the ball. You can lose - football works that way - but if you lose, it should be by playing like we did in the second half, not the first, which we gifted to them."

Ramos left the club having made 32 competitive appearances in 2025, scoring seven goals and receiving one red card, and is determined to play in Europe once again.