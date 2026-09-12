'It's a huge result' - Sergej Jakirovic praises Hull City performance after thrilling Chelsea draw

Jakirovic could not hide his pride after watching his side battle to a draw in west London. Despite falling behind early to a Morgan Rogers strike, the visitors responded brilliantly to take the lead through a Mohamed Belloumi double - first capitalizing on a Jorrel Hato error before netting a deflected effort off Levi Colwill. Although Cole Palmer set up Joao Pedro for a second-half equalizer, Jakirovic was full of praise for the character shown by his players against one of the league's heavyweights.

'I feel good. We have to be happy. It's a huge result for us,' Jakirovic told BBC Sport after the match. The Tigers have enjoyed a remarkable start to the new campaign, and this latest result further cements their status as the division's early surprise package. 'We took a point in a very demanding match. Eight points against very difficult opponents. We have to continue like this.'