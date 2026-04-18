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Donny Afroni

'Weaknesses there' - Senne Lammens brutally told he's not at level Man Utd need ahead of anticipated return to Champions League

S. Lammens
Manchester United
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Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick has been sent a stark warning regarding the credentials of first-choice goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Despite an impressive start to life at Old Trafford, the Belgian shot-stopper has been told he is not yet at the required level to lead the Red Devils back into elite European competition.

  • From emergency signing to first choice

    Lammens' rise to the starting XI was somewhat unexpected. United moved for him late in the transfer window after Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir endured nightmare starts to the campaign. Initially brought in to provide competition, Lammens quickly impressed the coaching staff and became the undisputed number one. His form was so consistent that Onana was eventually sent on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor, while Bayindir has been reduced to a spectator on the bench. Lammens, who arrived in an £18m deal from Royal Antwerp last summer, has been a regular fixture under both Ruben Amorim and Carrick, but not everyone is convinced by his performances.

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    Meulensteen questions Lammens' credentials

    The club's former assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has cast doubt over Lammens' long-term future as the club's number one. Speaking to BetGoat, Meulensteen was blunt in his assessment of the 23-year-old's current ability. "While Senne Lammens has done well, he’s not yet at the level Manchester United needs in terms of personality, leadership, and certain aspects of his goalkeeping," he explained. "I still think there are some weaknesses there. Furthermore, you’re not in Europe at the moment, which presents another challenge altogether when you have to play in the Champions League against big teams. For me, every good, successful team that has won trophies had an outstanding goalkeeper, an absolute outstanding goalkeeper."

  • Sunderland star Roefs earns high praise

    Interestingly, Meulensteen pointed towards Sunderland's Robin Roefs as a goalkeeper who has truly caught the eye this season. Roefs has been instrumental in the Black Cats' push for a top-half finish in the Premier League, though Meulensteen acknowledged the vast difference between playing for Sunderland and the expectations placed upon those at the Theatre of Dreams.

    "Robin Roefs has had a great first season in the Premier League," the Dutchman noted. "But playing for Sunderland is a completely different challenge than playing for Manchester United. He is very good. I know him from Holland because he came through at NEC in Nijmegen, and he has done extremely well to step up the way he has with Sunderland. Sunderland are having an unbelievably fantastic season. You have to give plaudits to Sunderland and everyone working in the background because their recruitment has been spot on, and they have the right manager to make them play in the right way."

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    A massive test against Chelsea looms

    For Lammens, the opportunity to silence his critics comes this weekend. United currently sit third in the Premier League table and face Chelsea in a crucial clash for Champions League qualification. A big performance on Saturday night would go a long way in proving he can handle the weight of the jersey and the leadership demands highlighted by his detractors.

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