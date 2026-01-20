‘In Senegal, he's a God' - Sadio Mane dubbed 'greatest hero' of AFCON final against Morocco after stopping squad walk-off

Two-time AFCON-winning coach Renard has singled out Mane as the true saviour of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, claiming the forward’s leadership prevented a historic sporting disaster. Senegal secured their second continental title in four years with a victory over hosts Morocco in Rabat, but the football has been largely overshadowed by the controversial scenes that marred the closing stages of regulation time.

Following a contentious VAR decision to award Morocco a penalty in stoppage time, the Senegal squad - led furiously by head coach Pape Thiaw - stormed off the pitch in protest. The walk-off threatened to force the referee to abandon the match and award the trophy to Morocco by default. However, amidst the melee, Mane refused to cross the touchline.

Speaking in an interview with Le Parisien, Renard, who formerly managed both Morocco and the Ivory Coast, expressed his admiration for Mane’s conduct. "He never left the pitch," Renard observed. "He didn't think like a frustrated sportsman but like a leader. In a way, he is the greatest hero of this final and this AFCON."