AFP
Senegal government calls for 'corruption' investigation into CAF over decision to overturn AFCON final result in Morocco's favour
CAF overturns the final result
The CAF Appeal Board has sensationally overturned the AFCON final result, stripping the Senegalese team of their hard-fought trophy. The governing body ruled that the squad forfeited the match against the host nation after their players walked off the pitch. The chaotic scenes unfolded deep into stoppage time when a VAR review awarded a late penalty to the opposing side, prompting the manager to instruct his players to return to the dressing room. Although they eventually came back to secure a 1-0 victory in extra time, officials applied tournament regulations retroactively to hand the hosts a 3-0 default win.
Senegal demands an international probe
Infuriated by the reversal, the state has formally requested an independent probe. A government spokesperson delivered a scathing statement, demanding accountability for what he described as an illegal and profoundly unjust decision. He stated: "This unprecedented and exceptionally serious decision directly contradicts the fundamental principles of sporting ethics, foremost among which are fairness, loyalty, and respect for the truth of the game. It stems from a manifestly erroneous interpretation of the regulations. By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match that was properly played and won in accordance with the rules of the game, the CAF seriously undermines its own credibility and the legitimate trust that the African people place in continental sporting institutions. Senegal cannot tolerate an administrative decision that erases commitment, merit, and sporting excellence. Senegal unequivocally rejects this unjustified attempt at dispossession. It calls for an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within the CAF's governing bodies."
Morocco defends the application of rules
While their opponents fumed, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) moved to distance itself from the controversy. The FRMF insisted their protest was simply a matter of legal integrity rather than a slight against the quality of the opposing side. Welcoming the verdict that named them the winners of the tournament on home soil, they stated: "The Federation wishes to recall that its approach has never been intended to challenge the sporting performance of the teams participating in this competition, but solely to request the application of the competition's regulations." They reaffirmed their commitment to respecting African competition rules.
The legal battle heads to CAS
With the continental federation and the host nation standing firm, the Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed it will escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. They hope an external judicial review will overturn the forfeit and restore the result achieved on the grass. They argue that because the players returned to finish the game, the retrospective change is entirely invalid. However, the governing body maintains that laws are clear regarding teams that leave the pitch. Ultimately, this bitter dispute is destined to be settled in a European courtroom.
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