Secret negotiations with Chelsea revealed as reason behind Filipe Luis shock Flamengo sacking in wake of 8-0 victory

According to UOL, the primary reason for Filipe Luis's shocking dismissal from Flamengo was not just on-pitch performance, but a severe breach of trust. President Luiz Eduardo Baptista, known as Bap, discovered that the manager had engaged in secret negotiations with BlueCo, the holding company that owns Chelsea and Strasbourg, during his recent contract renewal process. This revelation proved completely fatal to their working relationship.

During these talks, Luis reportedly went silent on Flamengo for three days. He initially believed he was discussing a role at Chelsea, only to learn the position was actually for the French club, Strasbourg. Realising this, he returned to negotiations with the Brazilian giants, but the damage was already done. Bap felt deeply betrayed by the clandestine meetings, which accelerated the decision to sack the 38-year-old coach despite his recent domestic victories.