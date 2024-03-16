Kylian Mbappe France World CupGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Second Francia!' - Blink 182 frontman Mark Hoppus trolls Kylian Mbappe and France for World Cup final defeat while playing concert in Argentina

Kylian MbappeLionel MessiParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Inter Miami CFMajor League SoccerArgentinaFrance

Blink 182 frontman Mark Hoppus took a dig at Kylian Mbappe and France for World Cup final defeat while playing a concert in Argentina.

  • France were beaten by Lionel Messi & Co in the 2022 World Cup
  • Hoppus trolled France calling them second
  • The audience responded with a loud cheer

