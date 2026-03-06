Scott McTominay's agent expected in Italy as Napoli push to renew contract amid talk of Premier League return

Goal.com
Napoli are moving quickly to secure the long-term future of Scott McTominay as interest from the Premier League continues to loom over the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Scotland international has been a revelation in Italy since his arrival from Manchester United in the summer of 2024, becoming a vital cog in Antonio Conte’s tactical setup and a firm fan favourite among the Partenopei faithful.

    The midfielder is currently working his way back to full fitness after a tendon injury sustained on February 7, but his absence has only highlighted his importance to the team. With the summer transfer window approaching, Napoli officials are keen to ward off potential suitors by offering the 29-year-old an improved deal that reflects his status as one of Serie A's top performers.

    Agents set for Naples summit

    March is set to be a decisive month for the Scotsman's future, with his representatives scheduled to arrive in Naples for formal discussions. According to reports, the club has already expressed a clear desire to extend his current agreement, which is presently set to expire in 2028. McTominay is said to be "feeling like a god" in Naples, providing a positive backdrop for the upcoming negotiations.

    The move comes amid persistent rumours that English clubs are monitoring his situation. However, the player himself recently addressed these links, stating: "My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future. He only speaks with me and with the club. He hasn't said anything to the newspapers. I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about. The future is very important and I could see myself in Napoli for a long time."

    McTominay’s impact in Italy has been statistically staggering, building on a debut campaign where he was named the league's best player. In the 2025/26 season, he has already hit double figures across all competitions, netting six goals in Serie A and four in the Champions League. His creative output has been equally impressive, providing four assists for his teammates so far this term.

    This clinical edge has made him indispensable to Conte. Speaking on his development, McTominay noted: "At Napoli, I grew both from a tactical and a physical point of view. Tactically, Italy is different from the Premier League. I had to adapt and learn very quickly how to play, what movements to make, how to free myself, how to become a problem in the opponent's area and also how to defend. A nice learning curve and I enjoyed every minute."

    Napoli’s fight to keep McTominay

    Despite the player's public commitment, Napoli director Leonardo Giammarioli has previously admitted to concerns regarding the lure of the Premier League. The director confessed that while the club wants to keep their star, his performances deserve the highest stage. "Yes, of course I'm worried. But ultimately, especially Scott, who is a very good guy, we'd love for him to reach the next level in the next few years – maybe not now, maybe not next year, but he deserves it," Giammarioli said.

    For now, the focus remains on the pitch and the impending contract extension. While some outlets have suggested a desire to return to England for personal reasons, the scheduled arrival of his agents suggests a willingness to commit to the Napoli project. With the Scudetto race heating up, securing McTominay's signature on a new deal would represent a massive statement of intent from the Italian giants.

