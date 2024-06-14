Scotland player ratings vs Germany: Munich misery for the Tartan Army! Ryan Porteous sees red in embarrassing Euro 2024 opener as Anthony Ralston and Angus Gunn look out of their depth

Steve Clarke's side were blown away by the tournament hosts as even their most experienced players struggled to make an impact

Ryan Porteous saw red and Angus Gunn looked out of his depth as Scotland were thumped 5-1 by Germany in their Euro 2024 opener.

The tournament hosts got off to a perfect start when Florian Wirtz's first-time shot from just inside the box proved too hot to handle for Scotland goalkeeper Gunn in the 10th minute. Things then went from bad to worse for the Scots when the brilliant Jamal Musiala slammed in nine minutes later, and their misery was compounded when Porteous was sent-off just before the break for a rash challenge on Ilkay Gundogan, as Kai Havertz dispatched the resulting penalty.

The bruised and beaten visitors then conceded a fourth in the 68th minute thanks to a rasping strike from substitute Niclas Fullkrug. Antonio Rudiger's own goal gave Scotland a consolation goal three minutes from time, before Emre Can curled in at the death to make it 5-1 on a chastening night for the Tartan Army, who have now won just one of their last 10 games.

GOAL rates Scotland's players from Allianz Arena...