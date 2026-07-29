Savinho pushing for £60m Tottenham transfer as Man City winger eyes more game time

The 22-year-old winger has emerged as a primary target for Tottenham as they look to overhaul their squad following back-to-back 17th-place finishes. Having been a long-standing person of interest for Spurs' recruitment team, Savinho is now actively pushing for the move to link up with Roberto De Zerbi, according to The Sun.

Man City are reportedly open to the sale for the right price, with negotiations currently revolving around a £60m valuation. This is a slight decrease from the £70m price tag slapped on the attacker a year ago.







