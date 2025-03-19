Neymar Al Hilal 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Can happen to anyone' - Saudi Pro League chief assures Neymar he 'wasn't a disappointment' at Al-Hilal despite only scoring one goal across two injury-plagued seasons

NeymarAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueSantos FC

Saudi Pro League chief Mohammed Basrawi has assured Neymar that his injury-plagued spell in the Middle East "wasn't a disappointment".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Saudi chief backs Neymar after tough Al-Hilal spell
  • Made just seven appearances across two seasons
  • Neymar out of Brazil squad with a new thigh injury
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches