Saudi FA hits Al-Taawoun with heavy sanctions following disgraceful chants targeting the late Diogo Jota

The shocking scenes provoked widespread fury among high-profile figures across the Saudi top flight. Al-Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo publicly demanded uncompromising intervention from the football authorities, stating: "The league must take action and punish this kind of supporter behaviour. This is no longer football, and boundaries must be set. People who behave like this should never be allowed inside a stadium again."

Neves, who served as a pallbearer at his compatriot's funeral, could not hide his anguish after the final whistle, adding: "I hope these people, after what they did, do not go and pray."