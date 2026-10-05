Saudi Arabia World Cup 2034 plans hit by major blow as $2.5bn Neom stadium project suspended

Saudi Arabia has suspended construction of the $2.5bn (£1.9bn/€2.2bn) futuristic arena in the Neom megacity that was earmarked as a flagship venue for the 2034 World Cup. According to construction intelligence platform MEED Projects as reported by Reuters, the 46,000-capacity facility has now been classified as "on hold" with no end date. The move raises fresh questions over the delivery of the 15 stadiums proposed to FIFA when the kingdom was confirmed as the sole host of the 48-team tournament.