Saudi Arabia’s Fund for Development partners with FIFA to provide up to $1 billion in global football infrastructure loans
FIFA and SFD sign Memorandum of Understanding
Saudi Arabia’s Fund for Development (SFD) will provide up to $1 billion in concessional loans to build or upgrade football infrastructure in developing nations under a Memorandum of Understanding with FIFA announced on Monday. The initiative will support sports-facility projects identified by member associations and aligned with national development plans.
FIFA said the agreement will prioritize associations in developing countries that outline clear strategies for using sport within broader development goals. Funding will focus on constructing or improving FIFA-certified stadiums and related infrastructure.
FIFA stresses infrastructure support
FIFA President Gianni Infantino framed the agreement as a response to widespread infrastructure needs among the organization’s member federations. He said the partnership will help associations secure the venues and training centres required to host competitions and broaden access to the game.
"FIFA's role is to develop football worldwide, and many of our FIFA Member Associations need additional support for the infrastructure necessary to host competitions," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement as per Reuters. "This agreement is a crucial step in ensuring our FIFA Member Associations have the facilities to make football truly global."
How the concessional loan program will work
Under the memorandum, the Saudi Fund for Development will make concessional loans available to finance the construction and upgrading of football infrastructure in eligible countries. The SFD combines below-market lending with technical assistance on project design and delivery, which FIFA says will help ensure facilities meet international and sustainability standards. Member associations will be able to apply for support for stadiums, training centers, and related infrastructure.
Program targets facility development in eligible countries
Many FIFA member associations, particularly in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean, have cited limited access to modern, FIFA-certified facilities as a barrier to expanding participation and hosting competitions. The initiative provides a mechanism for eligible associations to seek financing for new or upgraded infrastructure.
