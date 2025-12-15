Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Jordan: FIFA Arab Cup 2025 semifinalists boost World Cup 2026 credentials with strong showing in Qatar

The semifinals of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 is upon us. The exciting tournament has reached its last leg in Qatar and fans are eagerly anticipating the semifinal matchups, set to be held on Monday.

The first semifinal (kick off at 5:30 pm local time) will see Morocco take on the United Arab Emirates at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. The second semifinal will see Jordan pit their wits against Saudi Arabia (kick off at 8:30 pm local time) at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor.

As fans anticipate the two exciting games on Monday, what is more interesting is the fact that three of the four semifinalists - Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Jordan - have all qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be held in the US, Mexico and Canada next summer.

And these Arab countries have proved their mettle and readiness for the global showpiece with a strong showing in Qatar.