Sassuolo v Bologna: CM's player ratings

Muric 6 Beaten by Dallinga through no fault of his own, then saved by the poor finishing of others. In the closing stages, he denied Orsolini.

Walukiewicz 5 Struggled immensely against Cambiaghi’s verve, despite not being a natural full-back.

Muharemovic 5.5 Lacked focus and seemed distracted.

Idzes 5.5 Not perfect either; he gave Dallinga too much space, but made up for it somewhat with two crucial clearances in the second half.

Garcia 5 Gave Orsolini too much space, though fortunately the latter failed to capitalise. (Doig 6 A couple of fine bursts of pace)

Koné 5.5 Too inconsistent in his passing to avoid losing a few balls. Lots of movement, but also a bit of confusion. (Vranckx 5.5 A few too many errors in the closing stages)

Matic 5.5 Too measured against the Rossoblù’s pressing. (Volpato 6.5 Lively, came close to equalising. And deserved more minutes, given the performances of others)

Thorstvedt 6 Still one of the most involved and active players in the dreary Neroverde afternoon.

Berardi 4.5 A complete washout, never made an impact and wasted countless balls. (Bakola n/a)

Pinamonti 5 Achieved nothing, always trailing behind the Rossoblù defenders (Nzola 5.5 A couple of lay-offs and little else)

Laurienté 4.5 Another player who completely flopped, getting almost every decision wrong.

Grosso 5.5 A dreadful first half, then he picked up the pace a bit but it was too late. He should have made changes at half-time.