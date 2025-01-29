Al-Hilal v Esteghlal - AFC Champions League Elite West RegionGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

'Welcome, our boy Ney!' - Santos president confirms imminent Neymar transfer as he urges Brazil star to 'come back and be happy again' after disastrous Al-Hilal spell

NeymarSantosTransfersAl HilalSaudi Pro LeaguePaulista A1

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira has welcomed Neymar back to his boyhood club as the Brazilian returns home after a dismal spell with Al-Hilal.

  • Neymar has Al-Hilal contract cancelled
  • Heading back to Brazil with Santos
  • Club chief wants to see superstar happy again
