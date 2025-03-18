'If we can't beat them, then what are we going for?' - Santiago Giménez's father weighs in on Mexico's recent struggles against Canada
Sports media in Mexico are divided - some believe that Canada will defeat El Tri in the Nations Cup. Gimenez's father disagrees
Mexico is slightly favored in the betting odds over Canada for Thursday's match.
The Mexican National Team has been unable to defeat Canada in their last three encounters.
El Tri is looking to win the Nations League for the first time since the tournament was introduced.