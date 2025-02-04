Santi Gimenez joins Christian Pulisic's AC Milan in blockbuster transfer: Can success in Serie A lead to bigger gains for Mexico?

Santi Gimenez has a chance to stake a claim on Mexico's starting No. 9 role after a high-profile move to AC Milan

Mexican forward Santi Gimenez’s move to AC Milan became official Monday, but it wasn’t exactly a secret. After all, Gimenez was spotted with a senior adviser to AC Milan, the legendary former forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

That is the type of conversation his jump from Feyenoord to Serie A allows him to have. It’s not that Feyenoord is a place without history or without coaches able to develop young talent. But a figure like Ibra? One who has won the trophies, scored the spectacular goals and lived the dream Gimenez hopes to achieve?

It is those types of shoes he’s now looking to fill, with Milan reportedly shelling out more than $35 million for the Mexican forward. It’s a lot to ask, but Gimenez has been filling big shoes since he started his career with Cruz Azul, the Mexico City grande for which his father played more than 250 matches -- and still represented when Santi started his career.

Article continues below

“We followed Gimenez for many months,” Ibrahimovic told DAZN this weekend. “We also tried in the summer, but it was a different situation. He’s ready. I saw him live, and he’s fired up. He’s really eager to start.”

Gimenez acknowledged Ibrahimovic is an idol of his and that he was aware of Milan's interest for over a year.

“Even though they were following me since last season, I tried to focus on my game,” said the Mexican striker according to OneFootball. "One player I follow as a footballer is Zlatan. I feel this responsibility, and it’s wonderful for me.”

Now, with a big move sealed to the Rossoneri, GOAL takes a look at what his arrival means for current USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah as well as boosting his chances of being Mexico's starting No. 9 at the upcoming 2026 World Cup.