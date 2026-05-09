Sam Kerr's Chelsea days look numbered - but record-breaking striker still has time to add to her Blues legend

In March, The Athletic reported that Kerr is expected to leave this summer, while 10 News in Australia claimed that she had signed a deal with the Denver Summit in the NWSL. Kerr refuted that claim, posting on Snapchat: "Don't believe everything you read in the media man, they know a decision before me".

Over a month on, though, no updates have surfaced, neither regarding a departure or a renewal. There's a very possibility that these next few games are Kerr's last for Chelsea.

But what a high she could go out on if that is to be the case. On Sunday, Chelsea will host Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, looking to ensure their final game of the season is the competition's showpiece at Wembley. After six years of remarkable dominance, it's not quite been the Blues' year, but with one trophy in the bag and another still on the table, it can still be a great one - and Kerr could have a big role to play in ensuring as much.