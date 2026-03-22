Continuing his reflection on the frustrating match, the captain highlighted the stark contrast with their recent European exploits. He added: "For me the first thing is when we play here with Atletico Madrid and fantastic game. The first half we were good but the second half we lost the confidence and lose the ball. It is painful, it is a sad day but the most important thing is go national team then come back here for the final seven finals." He recognises the urgent need to regroup during the international break.