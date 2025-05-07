Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'Sorry but SACK ARTETA!' - Arsenal fans call for manager's head & rivals take aim at 'full Stoke' tactics as another trophyless season beckons after Champions League semi-final heartbreak at hands of PSG

M. ArtetaArsenalParis Saint-Germain vs ArsenalParis Saint-GermainChampions League

Arsenal fans are calling for Mikel Arteta to be sacked after the Gunners crashed out of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

  • Arsenal crash out with 2-1 loss to PSG
  • End the season without a trophy
  • Fans express their anger at Arteta
