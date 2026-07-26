Getty Images Sport
‘Punch me moment’ - Ryan Reynolds living another dream at Wrexham as Red Dragons prepare to face Liverpool at Yankee Stadium after claiming Premier League scalps
Reynolds reflects on Wrexham's American adventure
The meteoric rise of Wrexham under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac is set to reach a new crescendo as the club prepares for a blockbuster showdown against Liverpool. While the Red Dragons have already made waves by securing promotion to the Championship, the opportunity to face one of world football's most storied institutions at the iconic Yankee Stadium has left Reynolds in a state of disbelief.
Speaking to SportsCenter ahead of the New York showpiece, Reynolds struggled to find the words to describe the feeling of seeing his team scheduled to play in the Bronx. "It's so far beyond pinch me. It's like a punch me moment. I don't know what to say about this," Reynolds admitted.
- Getty Images Entertainment
Chasing a giant-killing in the Bronx
Despite the friendlies taking place thousands of miles away from the Racecourse Ground, the competitive fires are burning bright within the Wrexham camp. Reynolds is eager to see if his side can replicate the historic upsets of the past, even in a pre-season setting. "We're not only coming to America to play again, in what has always been the most exhilarating and exciting thing to see live, but to do it with three Premier League teams in a row in Tampa, New York and Philly is pretty amazing," he noted.
The scale of the opponent is not lost on the Deadpool star, who recognises that Liverpool represents the pinnacle of the English game. "You know, to have to play to host Liverpool in Yankee Stadium - with that kind of history and pedigree - I just don't know what to make of it. We cannot wait to fill that stadium, and watch the boys out there just do what they do best. I mean, it's always so electric and, you know, the 165-year plus history of Wrexham has seen its fair share of giant killings. Liverpool is as big as it gets, certainly on the world stage. So we're very excited to to see what we can do."
Building momentum after Leeds United victory
Wrexham enter the Liverpool clash with significant momentum after already proving they can compete with established English heavyweights during this tour. Phil Parkinson’s side recently secured a 3-2 win against Leeds United in Florida after previously they beat Manchester United 1-0 in Helsinki.
Rob Mac stressing that the intensity of these matches mirrors meaningful league competition rather than standard American exhibition games. "I don't know if a lot of people know this about football in particular, but it's not like preseason in a lot of other sports," Mac noted. "Oftentimes in NFL games, for example - or spring training - it's fun. But it's not as competitive. Trust me, these guys want to win. Everybody is desperate to win. They are ready to go. And we've been texting with quite a few of them, they're chomping at the bit to get out there and go put on a show, and see if we can do something magical."
- Getty
Looking ahead to the next challenge
While the celebrations after a positive week are well-deserved, Phil Parkinson is acutely aware that the demands will only increase, and he has already begun preparation for the next set of challenges. Parkinson focused on the need for continued improvement and relentless effort.
“The lads will be pleased. Although it’s only pre-season, to beat a Premier League team is a feather in our cap and we’ll take it," he said. “The work of all the lads on the pitch tonight was so good. The higher up you go, teams give you more problems with their movement and their rotations but the communication was just so good and it was a great exercise for us tonight. It was a good performance to take us into the Liverpool game.”
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting