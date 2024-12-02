Will Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney be ‘surprise guests’ at Wrexham game? Red Dragons emulate Premier League giants by getting Cosm LA treatment - and Hollywood owners could show up
Wrexham are emulating Premier League giants by getting the Cosm LA treatment, but will Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney be “surprise guests”?
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Interest building around the world
- Hollywood co-owners made that possible
- Barnsley game shown on giant immersive screen