Ryan Reynolds or Rob McElhenney? Paul Mullin comes up with epic answer when quizzed on who would win in a fight between Wrexham co-owners P. Mullin Wigan Wrexham Championship

Paul Mullin revealed his pick with an epic answer when he was quizzed on who would win in a fight between Wrexham co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. After an underwhelming season with the Red Dragons, the striker has found a new home in Wigan Athletic but his eyes lit up again when he faced a question that involved his former employers.