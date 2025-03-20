Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney told how many signings Wrexham need to ‘do an Ipswich’ – with Hollywood co-owners boasting the funds to ‘go again’ in Premier League pursuit
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been told how many signings Wrexham will need in order to “do an Ipswich” and reach the Premier League.
- Chasing down third successive promotion
- Project funded by celebrity co-chairmen
- More money required at Championship level