'Will never be done again' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac hailed for 'ridiculous' impact at Wrexham by Ben Foster as owners celebrate anniversary

Foster came out of retirement to play for the club in 2023 and helped the club secure promotion to the English Football League. He's now highlighted just how impressive the club's rise has been, telling the Press Association: "With Salford City, you’ve got footballers running the show who’ve done it all before. They know how football clubs run, and sometimes that brings a mindset of what won’t work. Birmingham have got very wealthy owners, but Wrexham is different. Rob and Ryan didn’t really know what they were doing when they took over a football club. They invested money, but they also invested their own energy. They put their personal interest and energy into it in a way you rarely see. I genuinely think if you asked them what they’re most proud of, Wrexham would be right up there with anything they’ve done in acting or business. To take something you didn’t fully understand and build it into what it is today, you have to take huge pride in that. It’s amazing.

“It’s ridiculous. It will never be done again. Non-league promotion, promotion, promotion, and already being in promotion places at this level is outrageous. I said a year or two ago I thought they’d be in the Premier League within three, four or five years. Getting out of the Championship is a big ask – it’s a tough, competitive league with a lot of money involved. But they’ve done it the right way – they’ve given the manager the power to bring in the players he wants, to understand who they are."

