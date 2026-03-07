Ryan Reynolds 'so incredibly proud' as 10-man Wrexham take Chelsea to extra time in thrilling FA Cup clash

While Wrexham return to their promotion hunt in the Championship - they are sixth in the table - with their heads held high, Chelsea must quickly reset. The struggle against lower-league opposition served as a wake-up call for Rosenior’s side ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain. For Wrexham, the night was further proof of their rapid ascent under the stewardship of Reynolds and Mac, moving from non-league battles to nearly toppling one of the biggest clubs in world football.