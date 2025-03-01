'Every single f*cking week!' - Ryan Reynolds says crying Rob McElhenney called him at 3am in blind panic about money they're 'bleeding' by owning Wrexham as Hollywood duo make 'act now' plea to fans Wrexham League One

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have urged fans to 'act now' by buying the club kits amid claims they are 'bleeding' money.