Ryan Reynolds says 'beautiful' Ben Tozer moment proves why football is 'most romantic sport' and insists he’ll give ‘last drop of blood’ to move Wrexham forward

Ryan Reynolds says 'beautiful' Ben Tozer moment proves why football is 'most romantic sport' and insists he'll give 'last drop of blood' to move Wrexham forwardRitabrata BanerjeeGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoBen TozerWrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has recalled a Ben Tozer moment from last season he thinks proves that football is the "most romantic sport".