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Ryan Giggs tips Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to reach Paul Scholes' incredible level
Impressive derby performance
Mainoo started the match and played the entire 90 minutes as Man United suffered a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Man City at Old Trafford on Sunday. Despite the negative result, Giggs was thoroughly impressed by the midfielder's resilience.
Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Giggs analysed the performance and praised the youngster's specific physical traits. "It’s not pace, it’s acceleration," Giggs noted. "So, he’s not quick-quick, but he has got that acceleration, and he’s, you know, strong physically. He’s a very, very good player."
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Comparing vision with Scholes
Giggs specifically compared the vision of Mainoo to that of Scholes, suggesting he can develop that elite passing range. When asked if the midfielder could reach Scholes' level of vision, Giggs responded positively.
"Yeah, I mean, that should be the first pass a midfielder looks at really, you know, ball in behind that 30-yard switch potentially," he explained. "That ball forward should be the first pass that you think about. So, if he adds that to his game, as well as the dribbling as well as the short passing, then who knows?"
Learning on the job
The former Welsh winger also sympathised with the exhausting nature of the midfield battle against their local rivals, noting how Mainoo continuously pushed himself.
"I felt sorry for the last 10 minutes because he was still trying to do [too much]. He got the ball taken off him because he was still trying to do the right thing, and he just didn’t have the energy to do it," Giggs observed. He added: "As a... central midfielder for Man Utd, he’s still young, he’s still learning the game, and he’s having to learn on the job."
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What is next for Mainoo?
Manchester United have clearly placed enormous faith in Mainoo, with the club hierarchy delighted by his rapid development under Michael Carrick. The young midfielder will now look to refine his forward passing and maintain his remarkable progression as the team prepares for their upcoming Premier League fixtures.
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