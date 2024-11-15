Ruud van Nistelrooy breaks his silence on Man Utd exit with heartfelt message after being let go by Ruben Amorim

(C)Getty ImagesMitchell FrettonRuud van Nistelrooy breaks his silence on Man Utd exit with heartfelt message after being let go by Ruben AmorimManchester UnitedPremier LeagueR. AmorimRuud van Nistelrooy has penned a heartfelt message to Manchester United fans after leaving the club following Ruben Amorim's arrival. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVan Nistelrooy joined Man Utd to assist Erik ten HagTook over as interim boss when Dutchman was sackedNew coach Amorim decided not to keep him onFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther28030 Votes