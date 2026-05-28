Ruben Dias wants out! Pep Guardiola departure leaves Man City defender pushing for €60m summer transfer - with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & PSG all keen

According to CaughtOffside, Dias is engineering a summer departure from City following Guardiola's exit from the club. The 29-year-old centre-back, who arrived in 2020 and has made 255 appearances across all competitions, is unsettled by the technical changes at the Etihad Stadium. Despite a contract running until 2029, an asking price reported to be around €60 million has seen Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain monitor his situation closely.