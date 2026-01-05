Ruben Amorim Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Ruben Amorim is GONE! Man Utd brutally sack Portuguese tactician as he pays ultimate price for bombshell outburst against Red Devils board & underwhelming form with interim replacement already lined up

Ruben Amorim has been brutally sacked by Manchester United, with the Portuguese seeing a 14-month spell at Old Trafford brought to a close. Questions were asked of his ongoing presence in the Red Devils’ dugout after aiming an explosive outburst in the direction of the club’s board following a draw at Leeds. He has now paid the ultimate price for that rant and a string of underwhelming performances.

  • Amorim's record: Win percentage as Man Utd boss

    Amorim took charge of United in November 2024, as he succeeded Erik ten Hag in a prominent Premier League post, but has lasted just 63 games at the helm. The Red Devils were only successful in 24 of those fixtures, meaning that their latest manager walks away with a sorry win ratio of 38 per cent.

    United said in a brief statement on the club’s official website: “With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

