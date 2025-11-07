Ruben Amorim & Enzo Maresca, watch out! Oliver Glasner being eyed by 'big clubs' as Crystal Palace manager amid links with Man Utd & Chelsea jobs

Glasner led Palace to FA Cup glory, and if not for a UEFA ruling, the Eagles would have been strutting their stuff in this season’s Europa League. His success was officially recognised when he was named Austria’s Coach of the Year at the Sporthilfe Gala. Despite the growing noise around him, Glasner remains a picture of composure. When asked about the speculation linking him with United, he offered a typically grounded response.

"As I said, I try to keep it at bay, whether I'm successful or unsuccessful, partly for self-protection," he replied. "A few years ago, I got into the habit of living in the here and now and enjoying it. It's simply better when you don't lose 19 games than when you don't win 19. Then the atmosphere at the training ground in the morning is simply better; everything is easier. I'm no less ambitious, no less demanding, and just as annoyed when we lose, like now. Even if it was the first defeat in six months: I'm one of the worst losers in the world, and I'm still annoyed about it today."

Behind closed doors, Glasner’s conversations with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish are described as constant and constructive. The manager made it clear that his ambition is to continue building something meaningful in London, but only if both sides share the same vision.

"We are talking almost every day," the 51-year-old Glasner said. "It is not that I need conditions or I want something, Crystal Palace wants to be successful, to continue this pathway and not just the last 18 months. What we are always discussing is how can we have the best chance to continue this pathway?

"Oliver Glasner does not have the final solution and Steve Parish doesn't have (it), but we discuss about it, what is possible, what we can do. Working together and having a relationship together just makes sense if you have the same goals, the same vision, because otherwise you can't be successful. Wherever it is, in any company, if two leaders have different visions, then you go separate ways and you can't achieve your goal, and that is what we are talking about. If we can find the same pathway, the same goal - not for Oliver Glasner, (but) for Crystal Palace - then we will end the talks, and if we don't find (it) we will also end the talks."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!