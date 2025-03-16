'He doesn't know how to explain' - Ruben Amorim delivers hugely concerning Ayden Heaven injury update after Man Utd teenager is stretchered off in first Premier League start vs Leicester
Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven was unable to speak after he picked up a serious injury against Leicester - according to coach Ruben Amorim.
- Defender in agony after injury
- Was playing well in first PL start
- United will assess him next week