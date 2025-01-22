Manchester United Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7Getty Images Sport
Richie Mills

'If you want I can be delusional!' - Irked Ruben Amorim defends fierce 'worst Man Utd team in history' criticism of his own players as he insists honesty is the best policy for 'really bad' Red Devils

R. AmorimManchester UnitedManchester United vs RangersRangersEuropa League

Ruben Amorim insists honesty is the best policy rather than being "delusional" about how bad this current Manchester United team is.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Amorim brands his team "the worst" in Man Utd history
  • Defends his stance ahead of Rangers clash
  • "If you want I can be delusional"
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱