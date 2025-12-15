Ruben Amorim FINALLY changes his tactics! Why Man Utd could move away from much-maligned 3-4-3 formation in Bournemouth clash - explained

He has said when asked about Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko returning from injury and how that will impact his plans: “I think it’s not just Ben but everyone. We need to adapt a little bit the way we are going to play the games, and that is a good opportunity to do that because we cannot think that we are going to play the same way without Amad, Bryan and Nous, but especially Amad and Bryan because of the characteristics. That is really hard to get. They have more or less the same characteristics, the both of them, and we are losing them for a few games. But it’s a good opportunity for us to try to play in a different way.”

He went on to say: “I think we need to work on the variability of the way we play, especially in the build-up. I think I need to find different ways to take all the juice from the team, from the squad. I’m just trying to find out solutions to win more games.”

Amorim had previously stated that “not even the Pope” could convince him to move away from the 3-4-3 formation that he feels so comfortable implementing. He said of turning a deaf ear to any detractors: “If I’m a player and I have a coach that, with a lot of pressure, all around the world, is saying, ‘You need to change the system.’ And I’m going to change? In this moment, they will look at me in a different way.”