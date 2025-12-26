Ruben Amorim backs Kobbie Mainoo to be the 'future of Man Utd' despite lack of game time and January transfer exit rumours

Mainoo has had to settle for a bit-part role under Amorim in his first year in charge of United, but the Red Devils head coach has given his public backing to the England international and suggested that opportunities will come his way to become a key figure for the club in the future.

The Portuguese cited timing as a factor, stating that Mainoo might have been given an opportunity following a recent injury to captain Bruno Fernandes, had he not picked up an injury himself around the same time.

After seeing his first-team breakthrough aged 18 in 2023-24, Mainoo was quickly thrust into the spotlight and responded with immense poise, scoring the winner in the FA Cup final that season against Manchester City and earning a spot on the plane for Euro 2024, where he started for England in the final defeat to Spain. But things have not gone to plan for the young midfielder since then, leading to question marks over his future.

Mainoo has been linked with a January move away from the club, with both loan and permanent deals to a Premier League rival or European giant touted. But an exit for Mainoo may be 'unlikely' as Amorim hopes to keep him around at Old Trafford.